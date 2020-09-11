The Planning and Zoning Commission for the Town of Fountain Hills will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, in council chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m.
The commission agenda includes a public hearing and consideration of a recommendation to the Town Council regarding an amendment related to penalties for a violation of the Zoning Ordinance.
The commissioners will also hear public comment and consider a recommendation related to an amendment to allow indoor vehicle sales and rental within the C-C, C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning districts.
The commission will also hear comment and consider an ordinance amendment as it pertains to the types of flags on flagpoles exempt from height restrictions.
The commission meeting is open to the public with face covering and distancing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.