The Planning and Zoning Commission will review a request for a zoning change to allow for development of a multi-level storage facility at Verde River Drive and Parkview Avenue when it meets this evening, Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. The session, beginning at 6 p.m., is the commission’s first on a new date of the second Monday of each month.
The vacant property at the southwest corner of the intersection is zone C-2, intermediate commercial. Surrounding properties are zone C-2 ED (entertainment district). The General Plan designation is general commercial/retail for the sale of convenience goods (food, drugs and sundries). The Town Center Vision Plan denotes the area for mixed use, particularly housing in conjunction with office and retail.
The commission will also revisit a request from Fairfield Inn for a rezoning on property on Saguaro Boulevard just north of Shea Boulevard. This was postponed by request of the applicant from an earlier meeting. A new plan has reduced the height of the building from 40 feet to 34 feet and has presented a landscaping plan designed as a buffer between the hotel and an adjoining condominium complex.
The site is currently zoned at C-1 and the request is for C-2 to allow for the hotel use.
The condominium neighbors did object to the plan at a previous meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets today, Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.