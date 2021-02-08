The Planning and Zoning Commission for the Town of Fountain Hills will meet today, Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the session is closed to the public, however residents are invited to participate through the use of public comment cards available on the town website at fh.az.gov. Cards must be submitted prior to 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. The meeting agenda materials can also be found on the website.
The agenda for this session includes a public hearing and consideration of an amendment to the ordinance relating to golf ball fences. The change proposes that Special Use Permit applications for installing a fence be handled administratively eliminating the need for P&Z and Council review.
A second item with a public hearing and consideration is a proposal to add a citizen participation requirement to the Zoning Ordinance. This would require developers to establish citizen participation early in their process prior to public hearings before P&Z and the Council. Development Services Director John Wesley said this is common in other jurisdictions but is not part of the process in Fountain Hills.