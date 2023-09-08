The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider an ordinance that would repeal and replace Chapter 6 of the Zoning Ordinance related to sign regulations when it meets on Monday, Sept. 11. Staff and the commission have been working on proposed amendments to the ordinance since the spring after the Town Council repealed the existing regulations in January. The commission held public hearings in April and June to hear and provide feedback to staff.
The changes focus on the rules for temporary signs encompassing A-frame, T-frame, banners, post and board signs and yard signs. The ordinance addresses potential permits and fees for certain types of temporary signs, locations, enforcement and penalties. The discussion also includes electronic signs. The agenda for the P&Z meeting is posted to the Town website and includes the redlines for the proposed changes as well as a clean copy of the ordinance. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov.