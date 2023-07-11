Presbyterian 3.JPG

The Apple Pie on the Fourth of July event at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church last week was attended by some 75 people, a press release read. Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Interim Pastor Bob Simmons gave a welcome and an opening prayer at 7:30 p.m.

Six homemade apple pies were entered in the contest. The bakers were Amy Campbell, Larry Cole, Jeff Rand, Brendan Wagner, Beverly Waters and Nancy Wulfmeier.