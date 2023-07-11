The Apple Pie on the Fourth of July event at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church last week was attended by some 75 people, a press release read. Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Interim Pastor Bob Simmons gave a welcome and an opening prayer at 7:30 p.m.
Six homemade apple pies were entered in the contest. The bakers were Amy Campbell, Larry Cole, Jeff Rand, Brendan Wagner, Beverly Waters and Nancy Wulfmeier.
The three judges were Matt Jefferson, Helen Quigley and Arlene Stewart. The judges used score cards to indicate three criteria: appearance (first impression on juiciness, firmness, aroma and visual appeal), taste and texture (of the filling, crust and how well the filling and crust complement each other); and overall impression (is the pie classic or creative, and after the first taste, does it leave one wanting more.)
First place was awarded to Jeff Rand. Second place went to Nancy Wulfmeier and third place to Larry Cole.
Rand, an elder at FHPC and a member of the communications committee, baked his pie outside in a Dutch oven using hot coals, a method he says one might have used in 1776.
“When it is 106 degrees outside, it seems that baking a pie outdoors should be natural,” Rand said. “I prepared the oven by preheating it using 30 charcoal briquettes, with 2/3 on the top of the oven. Then I placed the pie in the oven and baked it for about 45 minutes. Remarkably, this primitive technique produced the optimum baking environment, with the cast iron being evenly heated.”
While attendees enjoyed eating snacks and pies, dinner music was provided by pianist and singer Mike Pizzuto. He was then accompanied by the crowd to a patriotic sing-along.
The grand finale for the evening was a wonderful window view of the fireworks at Fountain Park.