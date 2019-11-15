Lost Paws Search Team and Sky Sanctuary Rescue, both non-profit organizations involved in finding lost pets, will have a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, in the parking lot at Tractor Supply on Shea Boulevard at Monterey Drive.
Donations of freshly baked goods are needed. Whole desserts or individually wrapped single servings are welcome.
They can be dropped off between 8 and 9 a.m. the dale of the sale at the Tractor Supply or on Friday at the home of Kathy Maffei, 15552 E. Chicory Drive, 607-221-5028.