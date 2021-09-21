Beginning in October the Town of Fountain Hills will go live with a new online electronic permitting system - TOPPS (Town’s Online Permitting and Planning System).
The town is inviting interested parties to attend a contractors’ forum on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 a.m. at Town Hall council chambers.
This forum will describe how to submit an online permit to the Town of Fountain Hills. TOPPS will allow developers, contractors and residents to file an application or check on the status of an application electronically.
The online plan review will allow builders to see the status of their plans and permits, where they are in the approval process, comments, and who is reviewing the document in real time.
TOPPS will also allow contractors to request inspections and receive results online.