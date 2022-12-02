As is tradition, the Veterans Service Organizations in Fountain Hills invite the public to attend a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Veteran’s Memorial in Fountain Park.

In a speech to the assembled Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, the day following the horrific surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt told Americans, “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”