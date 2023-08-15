Now in its third year, The long-awaited Fountain Hills Peach Market returns to Fountain Hills this month. The market begins on Saturday, Aug. 26, and runs for six consecutive weeks, ending Saturday, Sept. 30. The hours are from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the local Tractor Supply, 17130 E. Shea Blvd.
According to the Peach Market Coordinator, Betsy Hess, the peaches come from farms in the mountains of Utah and are ripened off the tree.
“Peaches are a favorite fruit for many people because of the versatility of the fruit,” Hess said. “Not only can you eat it immediately, but so many love to can and freeze them. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to use peaches like peach pies, cobblers, danishes, jams and peach cakes. Or use your over-ripe peaches for frozen smoothies and ice cream. Cooked peaches also make a great companion for more savory dishes, especially when they’re combined with chicken or pork.”
During the six weeks, a variety of peaches will be available for purchase at the Peach Market, all of which are sweet and freestone (fruit that falls right off the pit).
Weeks one and two (Aug. 26 and Sept. 2) will feature July Flame Peaches, a medium yellow fruit good for eating, canning and freezing.
Week three (Sept. 9) will feature July Flame and Diamond Princess Peaches, the latter of which is a red peach, good for canning.
Week four (Sept. 16) will feature Angelus Peaches and Lemon Alberta Peaches. According to Hess, the Angelus Peach is the sweetest peach. They are large, lighter in color and great for eating and canning, whereas Lemon Alberta Peaches are used mainly for canning and freezing because of their lighter skin.
Week five (Sept. 23) will feature Angelus Peaches and Summer Lady Peaches. Summer Ladies are a medium-red peach also good for eating and canning.
Week six (Sept. 30) will feature O’Henry Peaches, a large, dark purple or pale orange peach, great for eating, canning and freezing.
Along with peaches, there will be Beefsteak and Roma tomatoes for sale each week. During the month of September, pears and a variety of other fruit will be available for purchase.
A total of 17 vendors will join the Fountain Hills Peach Market. These include Noble Bread, Desirable Desserts, Paws Choose Us, Prickly Pear Teas, Wiki-licious Donuts, High Heels & Vegetable Peels, The Tamale Store, The Candy Queen, Sahara Turkish Coffee, Avocado Products, Black Orchard Farms, Mobile Mini Pizzeria. MT9 Ranch, Earth Sugar, Paris Rendez Vous, North Star Halibut and Cookie Karma.
Food Trucks will offer breakfast and lunch each week.
As a special event on Saturday, Sept 23, Children’s Entrepreneur Market will present local children who will show off and sell their wares and talents through experiential learning. A total of 30 “kidpreneurs” will sell their own products and the community is invited to come out and show their support.
Hess encourages shoppers to bring their recycled bags to the Fountain Hills Peach Market and empty egg cartons to MT9 Ranch. For questions or more information, call or text Betsy Hess at 480-227-6113 or Tractor Supply at 480-837-2060. For more information about the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, visit childrensentrepreneurmarket.com.