Now in its third year, The long-awaited Fountain Hills Peach Market returns to Fountain Hills this month. The market begins on Saturday, Aug. 26, and runs for six consecutive weeks, ending Saturday, Sept. 30. The hours are from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the local Tractor Supply, 17130 E. Shea Blvd.

According to the Peach Market Coordinator, Betsy Hess, the peaches come from farms in the mountains of Utah and are ripened off the tree.