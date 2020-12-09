Town staff will be enjoying a pay raise effective the first of the calendar year.
The Town Council approved a 3.5-percent cost of living increase at its Dec. 1 regular session.
The initial 2020/21 fiscal year budget had included a 2.5-percent increase when it was approved in June. However, at the recommendation of Town Manager Grady Miller, the town held off on the pay increase, delaying implementation until there was greater opportunity to gauge the impact of the pandemic on town revenue.
The revenue collections through the first quarter of the year, plus October, have been relatively positive for the town, keeping up with the budget projections for the most part, according to Finance Director David Pock.
With the council consideration of the 2.5-percent increase, Councilman Alan Magazine recommended they approve a higher amount at 3.5 percent.
The cost of the raise at 2.5 percent was projected at a total of $59,141. With a quick calculation during the meeting, Mayor Ginny Dickey, with her formal math training, estimated the new total to be about $80,000 to $85,000, well within what was budgeted for a full year. Staff did not immediately confirm that amount.
The council was 7-0 in favor of the increase.