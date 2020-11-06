Paving in downtown is almost done. However, motorists will experience some temporary street closures for up to three-hours today (Friday), Saturday, Monday and Tuesday as street paving crews complete their work.
Expect delays on westbound Avenue of the Fountains to Verde River to Palisades; eastbound on Avenue of the Fountains to Palisades to La Montana; north and southbound La Montana to El Lago to Palisades.
Town officials say they understand this is going to be an inconvenience for some, but they appreciate the patience of residents as work is completed on these street projects.
There is a chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend, although it is unclear how the weather may impact the progress of the paving work.