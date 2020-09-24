The Town Council has approved a change to its Cooperative Purchase Agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction for street maintenance.
The amendment in the amount of $2.65 million expands the town’s paving schedule in the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council he has $800,000 in unspent funds from previous budget years and will add that to the $2.6 million to provide $3.3 million in funding for the projects in this fiscal year.
The town normally budgets $2.5 million per year. With the additional funding Weldy said he will expand the number of local neighborhood streets to be improved this fiscal year. The work will be scheduled for the spring.
Weldy said approving the amendment at this time secures the pricing and avoids potential delays in getting the work completed.
Also to be done this fiscal year are a number of collector streets planned for last fiscal year, but not completed due to construction of the roundabout and off-site work related to the Keystone development, now known as Havenly Fountain Hills.
That work will cover La Montana Drive from El Lago to Palisades boulevards, and Avenue of the Fountains from La Montana to Palisades. That should be completed by the end of the calendar year.