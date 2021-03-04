From Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 17, construction crews from M.R. Tanner Construction will be working in Fountain Hills to install new asphalt on select roads.
This paving work is the second phase of the town’s fiscal year pavement maintenance project. The first phase included the roundabout at La Montana Avenue and Avenue of the Fountains and the Downtown area.
Construction will be limited to the asphalt areas. Roads will be open for “local traffic” only during the construction process. Use extreme caution when walking and driving through these construction areas. Water trucks will remain onsite during working hours to help minimize any dust.
Observe the orange “No on Street Parking” signs installed on the streets, and refrain from parking on the road. During the grading and paving process, access to driveways is restricted. It is recommended garbage containers be on the street by 5 a.m. on regular collection days to assure pick-up.
Tree limbs that hang over the curb line may be damaged due to the size of the road equipment. If the property owners cannot trim trees, maintenance staff may need to cut the trees to the curb line.
All persons, pets and automobiles need to stay off freshly placed asphaltic concrete for their safety. Children must not be allowed to play near equipment or freshly set asphalt. Use caution around all milled surfaces.
The streets slated for this project include Pinto, Sycamore, Salida, Bond, Quinto, Oasis, Blackbird, Audubon, Skyridge, Cobblestone, Picatinny, Grassland, Agate Knoll, Dixie Mine, Kim and Yellowstone.
For more information, contact the project hotline at 480-486-9067.