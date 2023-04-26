slurry 3.JPG

Residents are complaining to Town staff and council members about rough, pot-holed streets that shake their vehicles and sometimes even cause vehicle damage.

This is a small part of what has been the Town’s ongoing challenge to maintain the vast amount of asphalt pavement that makes up the streets. The issue has even become something of a political point of contention with discussion of a “streets first” fiscal strategy. This is not so much a point of disagreement – pavement management has been at the top of the council priorities for a decade or so. The financial resources to get the work done is a significant obstacle.