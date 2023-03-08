Asphalt renewal

Contractors have begun work on the Town of Fountain Hills pavement management program for the season, which will include mill and overlay and reconstruction of asphalt in the downtown area. The asphalt milling began on the eastbound side of Avenue of the Fountains Monday morning. Motorists can expect street closures and restrictions for several weeks during the project.

The Citizen Streets Committee is still a few weeks away from presenting a final report to the Town Council, but at the annual council retreat Feb. 28, it was reported that work to upgrade pavement on local streets may begin soon.

The Town has $10 million immediately available for the work and it was reported this will be used for two initial projects, with one planned to begin by the end of the fiscal year, June 30. The initial $5 million project is slated to rebuild Sterling Way, Ibsen and Sherwood drives and a portion of Ashbrook Drive. Also, Panorama, Kiwanis, Enterprise and Colony drives, as well as Jacklin and Firebrick drives. This is a complete rebuild of approximately four miles of pre-incorporation roads.