A pavement sealing project on Grande, El Pueblo and Glenbrook boulevards has begun in Fountain Hills as of Monday, May 8.
The work being done consists of removing the old street markings (May 8-12). Preservative Sealant Applications, known as seal coat, begin May 15 and will be completed by June 4. During this timeframe there will be the following restrictions in effect:
• No parking Monday-Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• All vehicles left on the streets after 6 a.m. will be towed.
• Have solid waste containers on the streets by 5:30 a.m. on scheduled collection day.
• Property owners are responsible for trimming trees and bushes. Crews may perform trimming as needed for access.
• Crews will use their best efforts to provide access to driveways, neighborhoods and side streets. Be aware of temporary restrictions while the work is underway.
• Water is the enemy of good pavement rehabilitation. Turn off or adjust watering schedules so water does not run off property and into the street before, during or immediately after treatment.
•Observe all signs and barricades and pay attention to flagmen and police officers in the area.
Residents will receive notice 48-72 hours prior to work starting from M.R. Tanner Construction with more details.