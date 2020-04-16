Contractors have begun work on the Town of Fountain Hills pavement management program fort the season, which will include mill and overlay and reconstruction of asphalt in the downtown area.
Crews have been out this week doing work on manholes and water valves to allow for the pavement milling.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the milling work is expected to begin on Avenue of the Fountains eastbound between La Montana and Verde River Drive. Traffic restrictions will be announced.
The pavement project this year includes most of the downtown streets between Palisades and El Lago between Saguaro and La Montana. There is also work scheduled on residential streets south of the downtown and east of Fountain Hills Boulevard.
M.R. Tanner Contractors has the contract for the work. The town has further details on the project at fh.az.gov under public works, pavement projects.