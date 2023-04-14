The Town of Fountain Hills has hired Cactus Asphalt for a pavement improvement project on El Lago Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards.
Work was to begin Monday, April 10, and continue through Friday, April 21. There will be no work on the weekend. Contractors will be working between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. One lane of access will be provided at all times. Residents are asked not to park on the street during this slurry seal project.
Motorists and residents will find the following in place during the work:
*Cones and/or barricades will be used to direct motorists away from work areas. Stay off the treated areas of the street until the barricades are removed.
*To avoid any possibility of getting material on cars or driveways, plan to not enter or exit driveways while the application process is occurring, which can last one to two hours.
*During the road work on the street avoid activities that may create water runoff into the streets (i.e., washing cars, overwatering landscape, etc.).
*Put containers out early, before 5 a.m.
In case of inclement weather, work will be postponed until the weather permits. Questions may be directed to a project hotline at 623-344-0365.