Grinding pavement

Fountain Hills street pavement conditions continue to get worse in spite of the Town’s efforts to find funding for upkeep and maintenance. That is a preliminary conclusion from a 13-member citizen committee charged with making a recommendation to the Town Council on how to proceed with a pavement management plan.

Jerry Butler, a member of the committee and retired engineer, presented to the council at its Oct. 18 meeting. Butler praised staff and the council for doing the best job it can with the limited resources it has, but he stated that is inadequate to keep up with the street maintenance backlog.