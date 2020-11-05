After more than 20 years of planning, land acquisition and construction, visitors are now able to drive directly to the Adero Canyon Trailhead entrance on a paved road effective Friday, Nov. 6. Also, the trailhead is open dawn to dusk each day. To access the Town of Fountain Hills Adero Canyon Trailhead, take Eagle Ridge Drive from Palisades and Palomino boulevards and drive through the Adero Canyon neighborhood to the end.
Adero Canyon Trailhead provides access to the Ridgeline Trail, Easy Access Trail, Overlook Trail, Western Loop Trail, Promenade Trail and Lower Sonoran Trail.
Hikers and visitors should be aware that restrooms and water-fountains are currently not operable at the trailhead. Portable toilets are available, so plan accordingly if hiking.
For more information about Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve Trails, call the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department at 480-816-5100, or go to fh.az.gov/preserve.