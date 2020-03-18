Anyone shopping in Fountain Hills last week likely noticed that local stores including Safeway, Bashas’, Fry’s and Target looked more like a Black Friday rush than an average spring day of grabbing some groceries.
From crowded isles to empty shelves and long lines at checkout, folks were busy stocking up on supplies in preparation for COVID-19.
With a national state of emergency declared, water, toilet paper and hand sanitizer were the first items to disappear, leaving many to wonder when they can expect those commodities to be back in stock.
When The Times reached out to Fry’s for comment, an employee stated that management was too busy helping customers to field questions pertaining to the hectic week.
Bashas’ Store Manager Chris Thompson, though, was able to spare a few moments amidst all of the rush.
“It’s been busy,” Thompson said. “Probably the busiest week I’ve seen at the store since we reopened.”
Thompson explained that shopping habits evolved over the week, with customers initially stocking up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer before moving onto additional items that might come in handy in the event of restricted access.
“They’re buying all kinds of dry items now that would last in the pantry for quite a while like ramen, any kind of pasta or canned goods,” he said. “They’re buying everything now.”
Unfortunately, while some items are literally gone from local shelves, there’s no telling when they might be back in stock.
“We get it when we get it and, of course, all of our stores are in the same boat,” Thompson said. “But I’m sure our distribution centers are trying their best to get these products to us.”
Thompson said the best option for those looking for specific items is to check back often.
“It’s a daily basis, almost an hourly basis considering how things are going with restocking and that type of thing,” he said. “I recommend just dropping by rather than calling. Between the call and the time you get here, it could be gone.”
Thompson said he knows that the public is a little panicked about the situation, but everyone is doing their best to try and keep up.