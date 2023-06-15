Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation welcomes the community to the highly anticipated annual event, Party in the Park and Stargazing, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at Four Peaks Park. This family-friendly extravaganza promises an evening of excitement, entertainment, and celestial wonders.

From 6 to 8 p.m., prepare for an exhilarating celebration to Connect, Play, and Explore amidst a stunning natural setting. Cool off from the summer heat on water slides, engage in friendly competition with exciting yard games, and unleash your creativity with the popular tie dye activity, courtesy of the Fountain Hills Library. Don't forget to bring a white T-shirt to transform into a unique masterpiece.