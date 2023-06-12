Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation welcomes the community to the highly anticipated annual event, Party in the Park and Stargazing, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at Four Peaks Park. This family-friendly extravaganza promises an evening of excitement, entertainment, and celestial wonders.
From 6 to 8 p.m., prepare for an exhilarating celebration to Connect, Play, and Explore amidst a stunning natural setting. Cool off from the summer heat on water slides, engage in friendly competition with exciting yard games, and unleash your creativity with the popular tie dye activity, courtesy of the Fountain Hills Library. Don't forget to bring a white T-shirt to transform into a unique masterpiece.
A delicious culinary experience awaits, as a variety of local food trucks will be serving up mouthwatering treats throughout the event. Savor the flavors of the community while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and camaraderie.
To keep the energy high, a talented DJ will be spinning tunes and hosting interactive games, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees. Make sure to keep an ear out for the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the night.
As the sun begins to set and darkness envelops the park, prepare to gaze at the wonders of the night sky. From 8 to 9 p.m., the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association will present a captivating Stargazing event, complete with telescopes for a closer look at the mesmerizing constellations above. Marvel at the celestial beauty and expand your understanding of the universe during this unique experience.