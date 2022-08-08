A new law will take effect in September which provides relief to communities disrupted by unruly guests at short-term rental properties or “party houses.” Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1168, which will help regulate vacation rentals, license rental properties and suspend those licenses when repeated problems occur.

“The Town of Fountain Hills and partner municipalities in the state have fought long and hard alongside the League of Arizona Cities and Towns to enact reasonable regulation of short-term rental and party houses,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “Vacation rentals are an economic boon for the tourism industry, but without local oversight, disruptive behavior and proliferation can hurt the character of our neighborhoods and contribute to reducing inventory available to full-time residents in our beautiful town. This new law will help us address this issue.”