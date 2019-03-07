The Fountain Hills Coalition wants to hear from the community concerning issues ranging from youth substance abuse to outreach, education and public perception. To that end, a “Community Views Survey” has been created boasting questions on a variety of topics. Coalition organizers invite everyone to take part in the survey, which should take about 10 minutes to complete.
According to Coalition Director Shelly Mowrey, the survey will greatly help the group enhance and expand its work to keep Fountain Hills “a wonderful place to raise helthy families.”
The multiple choice survey may be taken on a computer or mobile device. Responses are anonymous and confidential. To take part, visit surveymonkey.com/r/FountainHillsSurvey2019.
For more information about the Coalition, it activities and more, visit fhcoalition.org.