This past year was a banner year for Town of Fountain Hills Community Services, as it brought home the Gold Medal as the top Parks and Recreation department in the country for communities with a population of 30,000 or less.

The recognition by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Parks Association was announced during the association’s annual conference held in Phoenix in September. The Town was recognized as a Gold Medal Finalist in 2021 but fell short of claiming the crown on that first time as a finalist.