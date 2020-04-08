With an increase in traffic on park pathways in Fountain Hills, particularly Fountain Park, there may be some frustration on the part of some in dealing with the additional crowds.
While park facilities such as restrooms and playgrounds are closed, the parks are open to allow people the opportunity to be outdoors. But officials are urging people to maintain their safe distancing and be courteous to others.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said parks personnel have heard complaints from some citizens who seem frustrated by the additional people.
Park rules do allow bicycles on the park pathways, but no motorized vehicles. It is hoped that with the additional walkers that bicyclists would consider using the nearby streets and not the park sidewalks.
“The issue isn’t a new one as we occasionally have complaints of this nature,” Goodwin said. “However, it is an issue that is certainly heightened by the increased number of park users.
“It seems to be an issue with volume more than anything. Enforcement is not something our limited park staff can do.”
Park users are urged to learn the park rules; they are posted on kiosks at key entry points, and maintain the recommended health guidelines at this time. Also, be courteous to others.