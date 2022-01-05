Making improvements and updating equipment at parks in Fountain Hills has been a capital improvement priority for the Town, and in 2021 a lot of work was completed or begun toward that end.
Town staff proposed roughly $2 million in capital funding for parks improvements in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
The largest project planned is a renovation with possible expansion of the splash pad at Fountain Park. The estimate on that work is $860,000, including $110,000 from development fees.
Construction got underway in November and is scheduled to be completed in time to open for summer 2022.
Another significant capital proposal is the replacement of the playground equipment at Fountain Park. The estimate on that project is $360,000. The plan is to replace the equipment for the older kids, between the ages of 5 and 12. The playground at Fountain Park for younger children, ages 2-5, was replaced earlier in 2021. The larger playground is scheduled for replacement early in 2022.
Over the past couple of years, the town has made significant improvements at Four Peaks Park. Council approved an additional $200,000 to continue upgrades, including a shade structure and new entry from the south parking lot off Calaveras Avenue. New public pickleball courts were constructed and games such as table tennis and cornhole were installed under the shade structure.
The budget also includes $65,000 for resurfacing the Four Peaks Park parking lot off El Sobrante Ave., adjacent to the playground. That had not been completed by year’s end.
There was $75,000 budgeted to install lighting at the skate park in Desert Vista Park. That includes a $40,000 offset with grant funding. Also, Musco Lighting, the contractor selected to install that lighting, discounted the lighting project and agreed to donate a Mini-Pitch soccer field at Four Peaks. That facility was used as a display for a recreation conference held at WeKoPa at Fort McDowell in November.
Parks staff was also wrapping up capital projects approved in 2020 and a significant one was the repair and replacement of pump valves for the Fountain. The Fountain had been operating for an extended time on just two pumps. In June, staff was able to test the Fountain on all three pumps after installation of the new valves on each of the pumps was completed.
With three pumps operational, the Fountain will top out at more than 500 feet. A breeze on the morning of the test kept if from reaching an apex, but the equipment worked fine, according to Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes. Fountain operation will continue with two pumps as the routine.
Work is continuing on other work related to the Fountain and lake. Divers were working around the pumphouse to repair or replace sections of an intake screen beneath the pumphouse.
Town Council also authorized $75,000 to continue the installation of video security cameras at town parks. This is an effort to curb vandalism. The objectives for the year are additional cameras at Four Peaks and Golden Eagle parks.