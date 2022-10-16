The Town Council will consider a settlement agreement and proposed amendments to the development agreement that will allow the Park Place development Phase II and Phase III move forward with construction when it meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The agreement would settle legal claims brought as a result of the Town rejecting a concept plan for the construction after it was deemed past the deadline to submit plans as outlined in the original development agreement.
The settlement calls for the plaintiff [N-Shea Group] to dismiss the dispute with prejudice within 10 days of the effective date [of the agreement].
“This agreement shall not be construed as a confession or admission of any liability, or other fault in connection with any matter or thing by any party and/or third party related to this dispute, but rather as a decision to settle and compromise disputed claims,” the settlement states.
The council will also consider a concept plan for a control building for the Sanitary District to connect to its #1 recharge will in Fountain Park. The concept is similar to the restroom buildings the district built for its other two wells, however this would serve as a shade ramada with no restroom facilities. The proposed location is along Saguaro Boulevard in the area of the presidential statues.
The council will consider a professional services agreement with Town and Roadway Asset Services, LLC for evaluation of street pavement conditions and other services.
The council is to hear a presentation on an interim report from the Citizen Streets Committee regarding its evaluation of street conditions.
The council is to consider amendments related to vacation rentals as related to new state statutes, consider a contract with Artistic Land Management for landscape services, and a cooperative purchase agreement with National Auto Fleet Group for the purchase of two vehicles to be used by streets and engineering. They are replacing two vehicles that meets the Town’s criteria under the vehicle replacement policy.
The council will also recognize Stellar Students of the Month for October, and Mayor Ginny Dickey will read a proclamation declaring Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.