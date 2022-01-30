N-Shea, the developer of Park Place in downtown Fountain Hills is ready to move forward with development of the second and third phases of the project, which would fill out the downtown area. Bart Shea, manager for N-Shea Group has requested the council consider some amendments to the Park Place development agreement before he moves forward, and that will be the focus of the discussion when the council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Four specific items are part of the discussion: reducing the total number of parking spaces defined at “new town parking lots” from 130 to 103 spaces; amending the ratio of residential space to commercial space from 10:1 to 12.4:1; allowing four stories of residential use in Building B; and allowing ground floor residential in Building E.
A staff report to the council indicates there are no significant concerns with most of the requests. Building B can be built to four stories within the allowable height limitations, and there is little concern about reducing the amount of commercial space and turning it to residential.
However, staff is reporting they believe the parking calculations will require careful consideration before allowing a reduction of 27 spaces to public parking allocated to the Town.
Phase II of the project would consist of approximately 72 residential units on the Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard. Phase III is a single building (B) with more than 100 units just east of the Community Center aligned with the extension of Paul Nordin Parkway.
The council will also consider a change in its landscaping contractor after the existing contractor asked to terminate its contract effective Dec. 31. The council will consider a new agreement with Artistic Land Management, which has worked for the Town previously. The agreement is a one-year contract with up to four successive one-year extensions. The annual amount is not to exceed $542,233 or a total of $2.7 million over the five-year term.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer will make his monthly presentation to the council on law enforcement activity.
The council will recognize outgoing McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission member Tom Barberic.
The council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.