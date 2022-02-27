The Town Council will be considering a proposed site plan for the Phase II and Phase III construction of the Park Place development when it meets on Tuesday, March 1.
The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the site plan with a few modifications.
Phase II of the project would continue along the Avenue of the Fountains and along Saguaro Boulevard with approximately 72 residential units and up to 6,000 square feet of commercial.
Phase III is a residential building along Verde River Drive adjacent to the Community Center and one of the Phase I Park Place buildings.
The council will also address a resolution regarding facility, street and honorary naming policy for the town. They will follow that up with consideration of an application for the naming of a street in honor of the late Dr. C.T. Wright.
Consideration of adopting the Town of Fountain Hills 2022 Strategic Plan document is also on the agenda.
Ryan Murray of ETC Institute will present results of the Town of Fountain Hills Citizen Satisfaction Survey conducted by his firm.
Amy Burnett, a Fountain Hills resident and information and education program manager for the Arizona Game & Fish Department will make a presentation to the council regarding wildlife.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.