The Town Council has approved a settlement agreement and an amended development agreement with N-Shea Group that will allow construction of Park Place Phase II and Phase III to move forward. The vote was a unanimous 6-0 vote with Councilman David Spelich absent and Councilman Alan Magazine participating by phone.

The agreement settles and dismisses a $67 million claim by N-Shea Group against the Town of Fountain Hills.