A group of local students and adults attended the May 11 meeting of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board to protest the continuation of COVID-19 safety measures and curriculum that “contradicts traditional American values.”
About a dozen students carrying signs lined up outside of the District Learning Center before the meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Signs included slogans ranging from “Free our Falcons” to “Give us our voices back” and “No more masks.”
A few dozen concerned parents, grandparents and citizens attended the meeting afterward, which was delayed due to refusal by some to wear masks within the building and outbursts directed at the Governing Board before the meeting had officially been called to order. When it was made clear that the meeting would not begin until the room was in compliance and those refusing may be trespassed from the building by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies in attendance, the room was brought to order and the meeting finally proceeded.
During the open call to the public, it was explained that those in attendance had signed a “Declaration of Parental Rights – Fountain Hills” that had been circulated online, garnering 243 signatures as of this writing. The declaration, it was explained, highlighted the goals of the group and the measures that would be taken if their desires were not met.
The declaration specifically notes concerns about the continued use of masks and social distancing on school campuses, as well as educational topics that have garnered national attention.
“Various policies and programs are being pushed at the federal, state and local level that encourage teaching that contradict traditional American values,” the declaration states, “such as teaching related to or similar to what are known as The 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory and Systemic Racism.”
It was noted later in the meeting that while educational equity has been a focus at local schools (a measure of achievement, fairness and opportunity in education for all students), none of the other items have been discussed as part of future curriculum or otherwise.
The declaration ends stating its signers “assert our rights as parents to reject” the use of masks, social distancing and mandatory temperature checks on campuses, and “to demand that no curriculum containing teaching related to or similar to what are known as The 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory and Systemic Racism be taught in our schools.” It also claims that “failure by the district to acknowledge and peacefully allow these asserted rights will be met with peaceful, yet deliberate and dedicated opposition including, without limitation, the use of all political, economic and legal means necessary.”
Public comment
During the open call to the public, 11 of those in attendance addressed the board with their concerns. The focus of comments was on the discontinuation of COVID-19 safety procedures, with masks receiving the lion’s share of the attention.
Former Town of Fountain Hills Councilman Art Tolis was one such speaker, requesting a compromise of making mask mandates voluntary.
Fountain Hills High School Intervention Counselor and former coach Jason Henslin spoke to the negative impact he feels the continuation of such measures has had on students’ emotional and mental health and recommended no longer taking part in symptom screening (taking temperatures before entry and taking additional measures if a student demonstrates symptoms of COVID-19) at school, instead leaving it up to parents to monitor their child’s health.
Subsequent speakers questioned the effectiveness of masks, the science behind mitigation measures practiced on local campuses, the severity of the death rate due to COVID-19 and the impact of the above on students. Wanting to see students “finish the year with normalcy” was also a common topic.
Eighth grade English teacher and Fountain Hills Education Association President Elect TJ Buckley also chimed in during the open call, speaking to the fact that FHUSD safety measures and their continuation have not been decided on the fly. He also noted Superintendent Kelly Glass’ request for input from all stakeholders on the matter before making policy decisions.
It was pointed out that those present provided only one side of the argument that has to be considered when making decisions concerning COVID-19 safety procedures for all students. Site principals asked their staffs about the continuation of mitigation practices, for instance, with the majority saying they would prefer to keep safety measures in place through the end of the school year. It was also noted that, at the time of the meeting, the remainder of the school year was approximately 2.5 weeks and, at present, the plan for the fall semester is to return students to class with the “normalcy” being requested by those in attendance.
Resolution
As these items were not on the agenda, members of the Governing Board were unable to comment or make decisions concerning the matter.
However, in the following days, a “Mask Update” was posted to FHUSD.org.
“After many conversations with staff, governing board and community members, we are going to continue to wear masks and implement our mitigation strategies until the last day of school,” the statement reads. “While we know and understand that some of you may not agree, just in the past several weeks the middle school had a description as an ‘outbreak site’ with over 50 students out for quarantine, and the high school had new cases with 15 students out on quarantine.
“Based on information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mask requirements will remain in place for the health and safety of our students, staff, families and community.”