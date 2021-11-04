Parents of Addicted Loved Ones hosts weekly meetings in Fountain Hills, giving community members a place to share their stories and concerns, as well as receive education and resources to aid those struggling with all forms of addiction.
Dee Pavia visited the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Thursday morning, Oct. 21, to inform members about the group and encourage them to spread the word that PAL is available for those in need.
PAL meets on Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 1555 E. Bainbridge Ave. Meetings are held in Room 101, in the lower building.
PAL operates out of nearly every state, with meetings held in cities spread across the map. Dee explained that, while there are many resources available for individuals dealing with addiction, a group that is often overlooked are family members struggling with loved ones who are living with addiction. While that addiction most commonly refers to drugs and alcohol, Patia said it is a broad term, giving technology addiction as an example of a less common circumstance that is welcome within the group.
Patia said one of the main focuses of PAL is to teach participants how to properly deal with an addicted family member, rather than enable them.
“There are two parts to our PAL meetings,” reads a brochure for the organization. “There is an educational component and an opportunity to share about your current experiences.
“…PAL is especially helpful for parents and spouses, however all other sober family members and friends (18 and older) are welcome at our meetings. You will have an opportunity to give support and receive support from others facing the same challenges.”
Pavia said PAL uses an evidence-based curriculum that has been proven to help participants’ ability to decrease enabling behavior. Confidentiality is also stressed at PAL meetings.
“We understand that everyone experiences this journey at their own pace and we will be just as supportive of you whether you choose to do what is suggested or not,” continues the PAL preamble. “We believe in the power of prayer and it is our desire that by attending our meetings you will learn proven ways to help your loved one and ultimately learn to find joy in your own life regardless of the choices of your loved ones.”
For those with questions, Pavia can be reached at dee@palgroup.org. Additional information, resources and more can be found at pallgroup.org.