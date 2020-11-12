The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted a special “drive up and drop off” day for turkeys being collected for Extended Hands Food Bank, with more than 100 turkeys delivered on the day.
The community is invited to participate in the ongoing Parade of Thanksgiving. The Chamber is pivoting the Thanksgiving celebration this year and, at the same time, organizing an event to help those in need in the local community. This is the final week for the turkey donation drive.
Taking the place of the Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2020, the Parade of Thanksgiving is an official turkey drive to assist Extended Hands Food Bank in feeding local families this holiday season. Extended Hands says that, each year, 300 turkeys are in demand to create Thanksgiving meals and memories for those in the community. For that reason, 300 turkeys is the goal of the Parade of Thanksgiving. In other words, the recent event knocked a nice dent in that total.
Taking part in the event will require just a little extra leg (or drumstick) work beyond simply dropping off a bird to help the cause. First, visit fountainhills.glueup.com and click on the event listing for “Parade of Thanksgiving” to register. Next, purchase a frozen turkey. Finally, drop the turkey off at Extended Hands Food Bank this Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Extended Hands is located at 16548 E. Laser Dr. #6.
For questions, call the Fountain Hills Chamber at 480-837-1654.