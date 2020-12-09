A street closure on Panorama Drive began Dec. 4 and will continue through the end of January.
The westbound lane of Panorama will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project. The eastbound lane, closest to Fountain Park will remain open.
There will be outlets for residents who live on the north and east sides of Panorama, as well as Vista Del Lago to turn out into the east/southbound direction only. There will also be times these outlets will be temporarily closed for construction and residents will be notified in advance.
This work is for a significant drainage pipe replacement program along Panorama Drive. The Panorama Drive storm drain was initially constructed in 1988 (pre-incorporation) by MCO Properties as a part of the Panorama Drive Paving Improvements Project.
With over 30 years of corrosion and sediment build-up within the system, large leaks and ruptures were causing sinkholes along the pipeline. In January 2020, a 6-foot by 3-foot sinkhole formed caused by leaks in the pipe. When work crews started repairs, they discovered that the line had catastrophic damage caused by corrosion and that there was a large hole above the tube for about 20 feet in length.
The storm drain is approximately 3,000 feet long and is primarily 48 inches diameter pipe, expanding to a 66-inch diameter pipe at the downstream reaches. A camera inspection of the full length of the Panorama Drive storm drain showed numerous missing pipe invert and lining areas and highly corroded areas.