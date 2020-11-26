A significant drainage pipe replacement program along Panorama Drive adjacent to Fountain Park is scheduled to begin within the next week or two, with completion scheduled by late January 2021.
The Panorama Drive storm drain was initially constructed in 1988 (pre-incorporation) by MCO Properties as a part of the Panorama Drive Paving Improvements Project. With over 30 years of corrosion and sediment build-up within the system, large leaks and ruptures were causing sinkholes along the pipeline. In January 2020, a 6-foot by 3-foot sinkhole formed, caused by leaks in the pipe.
When work crews started their repairs, they discovered that the line had catastrophic damage caused by corrosion and that there was a large hole above the tube about 20 feet in length.
The storm drain is approximately 3,000 feet long and is primarily 48-inch diameter pipe, expanding to a 66-inch diameter pipe at the downstream reaches. A camera inspection of the full length of the Panorama Drive storm drain showed numerous missing pipe invert and lining areas and highly corroded areas.
The Panorama Drive storm drain replacement project will cause detours for residents of the area and drivers using Panorama. There will be one lane open for southbound traffic between Fountainhead Drive and E. Via del Oro.