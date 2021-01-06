The construction crew installing a new storm drain along Panorama Drive in Fountain Hills is beginning to move more quickly as progress continues.
The Town Council approved the $2.1 million contract with Blucor Construction before the council recess this past summer. They had hoped to begin construction ahead of potential monsoon weather. While the summer storm season passed with little action, the start of the project was delayed until early December.
Early in 2020 the town was forced to close a portion of the sidewalk along Panorama near Diamante Drive due to a sinkhole that threatened to damage the pavement and sidewalk. It was determined that the sinkhole was caused by a collapse of the drainage pipe. There had been a previous sinkhole along Panorama Drive near Saguaro Blvd. and, after that was repaired, a contractor ran a video camera through the drainage line to inspect the pipe.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the inspection revealed that the entire stretch of the drainpipe was in extremely poor condition.
The drainage pipe is 48- to 60-inch diameter underground pipe that runs about 3,000 feet from Saguaro Blvd. to Panorama Wash on the south side of El Lago Blvd.
Weldy said that, with the second failure of the pipe, staff determined the entire line of more than half a mile should be replaced.
The original drain had been installed prior to incorporation of the town in conjunction with Panorama Drive paving. The pipe installed at the time is galvanized steel and has been in the ground between 30 and 40 years, according to Weldy. He said staff had been led to believe that the pipe was concrete. The pipe being installed currently is 48-inch diameter concrete.
There are indications that at least a portion of the drainage line is bedded in a perpetually wet or damp area. Farther down Panorama Wash, there is a wet area that includes a pump to keep excess water to a minimum.
While the construction is ongoing, residents living along Panorama are experiencing some restrictions in access to the area. The street remains closed in the north/westbound direction between El Lago and Saguaro boulevards.
The project is scheduled for completion by the end of January.