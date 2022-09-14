panorama dig.JPG

The Town Council has approved a $1,088,000 contract with ASR Construction Group for Phase II construction of the Panorama drainage pipe installation.

Phase I of the project installed new storm drainpipe along Panorama Drive across from Fountain Park between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. Phase II will extend that drain beyond El Lago and attempt to mitigate drainage moisture that is essentially a swamp through Panorama Wash adjacent to the Morningside subdivision. Portions of the wash are owned by the Morningside HOA.