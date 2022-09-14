The Town Council has approved a $1,088,000 contract with ASR Construction Group for Phase II construction of the Panorama drainage pipe installation.
Phase I of the project installed new storm drainpipe along Panorama Drive across from Fountain Park between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. Phase II will extend that drain beyond El Lago and attempt to mitigate drainage moisture that is essentially a swamp through Panorama Wash adjacent to the Morningside subdivision. Portions of the wash are owned by the Morningside HOA.
In his report to the Council Public Works Director Justin Weldy provided background saying the Panorama drainage channel was constructed as off-site improvements for the Puerto Del Lago subdivision on the adjacent hillside.
“Water flows even during dry weather and has been observed in the channel from the upstream pipe outlet although the cause[s] of this flow has never been clearly identified,” Weldy said. “The flows indicate that the likely drainage flow through this segment of channel is most likely groundwater.”
The standing, stagnant water has also generated complaints about odors and mosquitoes from area residents for many years, according to Weldy. To help address those concerns the Town installed and maintains a pump system in the drainage channel. That system will pump 30,000 to 60,000 gallons into Fountain Lake on a 24-hour basis. That pump failed recently but the Sanitary District, with concerns about water supply, replaced that pump. However, the Phase II contract will upgrade that pumping system again with a potential to pump as much as 100,000 gallons per day back to the lake. This could have the effect of improving the quality of water in the lake.
The area between the recently completed drainpipe and the pump continues to create issues, according to Weldy. Phase II will include approximately 700 feet of pipe to be covered over with fill that has already been brought to the site by people looking to dispose of excavation dirt.
This final phase of the project will include the new pump with a submersible push pump modified with upgraded electrical connections and controls, according to Weldy.
It was also noted that ASR Construction was the sole bidder on the project, which staff said indicates the challenges of upgrading and maintaining infrastructure systems in the community. Weldy said with the exception of concrete and asphalt it is difficult to obtain materials for projects. He said the Town has capital projects it is receiving no bids or a single bid for. The ASR bid was $1,008,543 with the staff adding an $80,000 owner’s allowance to the project.
Councilman Alan Magazine asked whether they should reject the bid and rebid the work.
Town Manager Grady Miller said he is satisfied the bid is in line, and in fact was very close to the design engineer’s estimate. He said staff is looking at possible ways to make bidding projects more attractive including faster turnaround on payments.
Magazine also asked if there was a reason for the bid reluctance.
“Too much work and not enough help,” Weldy replied.