Construction has begun on Phase II of the Panorama Drive drainage project with work done to clear heavy vegetation from the wash along Panorama south of El Lago Boulevard.
The contractor is continuing work to dredge the channel in preparation for installation of drainage pipe, which is expected to begin the last week of November.
Phase I of the project installed a new drainpipe along Panorama between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards and was completed last year. That existing pipeline collapsed as a result of age and deterioration.
Phase II is placing drainpipe where it had not previously been installed. The water had run into the wash from where the pipe ended at El Lago.
There exists a high water table in Panorama Wash, which keeps the area wet at all times even during dry periods. It was reported a new spring was discovered during the initial work on Phase II.
The objective is to direct water into a new pumping system to be installed to pump the water from the wash to Fountain Lake. It is estimated the new system will pump about 100,000 gallons of water per day into the lake.
The fresh water is expected to improve the water quality in the lake and the water used for turf irrigation in Fountain Park. Also, it will prevent water from flowing east onto the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, which is prohibited by the tribe.
The Phase II program is being done under contract by ASR Construction Group at a cost of just over $1 million.