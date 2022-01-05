The COVID Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country has left people on high alert for possible symptoms and looking for testing and treatment.
Going into the holiday season a lot of people were using self-test kits when they could find them and then heading off to see a doctor if they tested positive.
Between late October and early last week the Fountain Hills Library Branch of the Maricopa County Library System handed out 2,096 BinaxNOW kits. Each kit contains two tests, equaling a total of 4,192 at-home COVID-19 tests. The library was out as of this writing but is expecting additional kits on a weekly shipment. Fountain Hills Library Branch Manager Marissa Dailey offered high praise to her staff for their handling of the test kit program.
“I want to express my appreciation to our library staff and their dedication and efforts,” Dailey said. “They’ve been an essential part of this program. Truly, we would not have been able to participate without them.”
The home use test kits are available at other drug stores and retailers in town, however, availability may be sporadic.
The rush related to COVID testing has increased stress on emergency rooms in the Valley, even as this is normally one of the busiest times, according to officials at Fountain Hills Medical Center.
“FHMC has the lowest wait times of any facility, averaging 45 minutes,” FHMC Clinical Director Dr. Meka Ezeume said. “We are seeing an increase in the number of patients coming from Scottsdale and other parts of the Valley, because the word is getting out that we have shorter wait times.”
He said most of the patients waiting at other ERs in the Valley are experiencing wait times of six or more hours.
“Even during a time when all facilities are experiencing a huge influx of sick patients, we pride ourselves on taking the time with each person to help them get the care they need,” Ezeume said.
FHMC has seen many patients who have tested positive for COVID, the flu and other illnesses over the past few weeks.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified two variants of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as variants of concern. Those are the Delta and Omicron variants. Delta is considered twice as contagious as the earlier variants and Omicron is spreading more easily. Health officials are saying vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness and the need for hospitalization.
The CDC recommends a booster dose for some people who are fully vaccinated and whose immune response weakened over time. A person may choose which vaccine to get as a booster dose. They can get a booster dose that is the same brand as their previous shot or shots or choose a different brand.
As for treatment, the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized two antiviral pills during the past few weeks for treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults with positive COVID tests and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospital or death.
“FHMC is expecting these pills to be out in mid-January, and we will start prescribing them to our patients, upon evaluation and need,” Ezeume said. “We urge people who feel really sick to come get evaluated by our medical team. We are open 24/7 and are available to handle all emergency services, treatment and recovery.
“Our highly qualified medical professionals are dedicated to providing compassionate, personal care to our community.”