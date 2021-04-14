A year ago, when we were learning about COVID-19, figuring out how best to deal with the pandemic and continue with our lives, things rapidly changed.
The Times queried a number of residents asking what they thought was going to happen after the pandemic was over. Most of us, myself included, were of the opinion that things would be “normal” again soon. Things are looking a little more pre-2020 now, but there are still restrictions, warnings, pleas and hope from medical experts, politicians and just folks weighing in on the future.
We followed up a few weeks ago, emailing the same list of people we contacted a year ago. Not all participants responded, but we had a good number of residents who were happy to share their thoughts.
It’s been a rough year, but the vaccinations are making it into arms, we continue to socially distance, remain in Zoom meetings and many still wear masks. These mitigations are slowly helping the outbreak; we hope you and your families have fared well through this experience. We also send our best wishes to those who haven’t done well in the pandemic.
Loss has been part of this mix. Please know we are thinking of you; you are in our hearts.
The following are responses from your friends, neighbors and businesspeople. Submissions have been edited for space and clarity.
Chris Brant, past president of Rescue a Golden of Arizona
I remember [last year] I suggested there would be an increase in facial hair. I was right for a while, including a growth on my own face. However, after [my wife] Ellen made several disparaging comments about the beard, I took photos for posterity and removed it.
…As we go forward, now that Ellen and I have both had our two shots…we have attended a couple of meetings. I know that freedom gives people a choice whether or not to get the vaccine, but it has surprised me that some intelligent people I know are not even taking the opportunity to do so. I know that people maybe didn’t choose to go all the way over to Glendale at 3 in the morning, as we did, but eventually the medical administration got their act together somewhat and increased the options of where to obtain a shot…
The one good story coming out of 2020 was Ellen’s successful battle over ovarian cancer, which was diagnosed Feb. 13, 2020. With well wishing and support of friends, neighbors and the terrific quality of service of the whole Mayo staff along, of course, with Ellen’s inner strength and determination, she is now cancer free. It was a long and arduous journey, but her success was a joy to many and particularly to members of our family.
Don Kenworthy, metal sculptor and former Fountain Hills resident
Wow what a year 2020 turned out to be…We took advantage of the crazy housing market in October 2020 and listed our house of 19 years in Fountain Hills and sold it by December of 2020 and were on a plane to Florida on Dec. 30, 2020. We packed everything we could not live without and packed it into a U-Haul pod and sent it to Florida…It has been interesting going through all these changes in a COVID-19 world where everything is now done online…I think this is the great reset for the economy and the way we do business here in America. I just hope that people can push through the fear and not let the America we have known be taken away out of precaution for the invisible enemy!
…My suggestion is to say your prayers and rely on the one true source of truth in this crazy world we live in now. We will be at the beach making sure it does not go to waste. God bless Arizona and all my friends left behind, see you again someday.
Debi Novotny, children’s book author
Time away from family and friends has been one of the most difficult things for me. Doing our best to stay connected, events and traditions were replaced by virtual celebrations. Even our annual Christmas cookie baking day was done in our own homes over Zoom (if only we had smell-a-vision!). We went to our first drive-by baby shower, birthday party and retirement party. Weekly Facetime Yahtzee games with my mom became my new happy hour!
The virtual world hasn’t been all bad, though. It’s added a sunny side to my life by providing me with opportunities to attend workshops, webinars and virtual meetings with other writers from around the world. I hope that everyone is experiencing some kind of normal return to their lives, and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones this past year.
Barb Esposito, Friends of the Library and Four Peaks Women’s Club
We were fortunate not to have contracted COVID. Too many people have died as a result of this pandemic. Sadly, I knew two of those people. I’ve known others who were hospitalized, some recovered at home, and others had only minor symptoms.
…I discovered that, to my advantage, my husband is the more creative and better cook in the family. We have been eating well.
…It has been good to meet with friends in the park and talk about current events and how we deal with our individual experiences during this time.
…Now looking forward to the future.
Ginny Dickey, Fountain Hills Mayor
When I look back over the year weighed down by COVID, several outcomes rise to the surface. First, unfortunately, all of us have likely had someone close directly affected by this awful pandemic; I’m saddened with that knowledge. Despite our best efforts, we know that our neighbors in Fountain Hills have suffered greatly, and I can only hope that this will soon be behind us…
I am impressed by the ability of people to weather this storm individually, in their businesses, as frontline and first responders, within their families, in education and as part of the larger community. Town staff has continued to provide services while addressing their responsibilities safely; together we have accomplished much even during this challenge.
Future prospects of gathering and traveling are gaining strength with continued protocol practices and the miracle of effective vaccines…
However, writing this following a time of senseless loss of life in Georgia and Colorado, I find encouraging words somewhat swallowed up. The reprieve from one battle has us facing others more familiar.
I hope the relief and happiness we feel will be joined by resolve, wisdom and unity as we continue working on the same team for our hometown in 2021 and beyond.
Crystalle Ebbinga, New Journey Lutheran Church member
In January 2020, the news began to filter across the country and the world that there was a serious contagion coming our way. In March it all hit the fan!
Fortunately for me, I did not know what lay ahead…Being able to take one day at a time has actually been helpful for me. Keeping in touch with family and friends via phone and Zoom has been a lifesaver.
…Thankfully, I have been well, and with the help of “techy” friends, I didn’t struggle to get my virus vaccine.
I haven’t seen my family for a year, but I’m hopeful that, too, will be solved soon.
In the meantime, I will continue to wear my mask and social distance until life can once again be good for everyone.
Barbara Drake, artist
The year of mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitizing was effective. We did not get the dreaded virus and are now vaccinated. Five of our acquaintances had mild cases of the virus.
We have learned to Zoom…will never replace an in-person coffee and chat.
It was a big disappointment last March to have the airlines cancel the flight of our granddaughter and her family. The long delay is over, and they arrive this week.
Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered losses during this time.
Judy Dragiewicz, Fountain Hills Botanical Garden co-chair
We did recover from the toilet paper shortage as well as disinfecting wipes and cleaning products. I think overall most people are more cognizant of cleanliness on a daily basis, which is a good thing.
I did get both vaccines with no side effects. This was the latest topic of conversation with others…I think Arizona did great job getting the vaccine distributed.
…The number of visitors to the Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden has increased.
…I’m glad things are slowly returning to “normal” with restaurants and other businesses opening back up and being able to hold meetings in person. Zoom, Webex, Facetime, etc. were blessings…but being with friends and family is what we all need.
Cindy Couture, retired Fountain Hills teacher
I have learned lots this year, since I’ve had time to be solitary.
I’ve learned once again to play the piano.
I’ve learned to be an excellent ZOOMER.
I’ve learned not to hug people or shake their hands.
I’ve learned I love to read James Lee Burke novels.
I’ve learned how much I miss my family and friends.
I’ve learned to cook new dishes.
Sadly, I’ve learned that people can be self-serving enough to refuse to protect others by wearing a mask or getting vaccinated.
Gene Mikolajczyk, attorney
…Before COVID, my work and other activities were determined by schedules set by others. I spent several hours a week traveling to various meetings or events…
Then all the travel, all the face-to-face meetings, all the scheduled events ceased. I found that I was in charge of my schedule, not reliant on timelines set by others.
…Morning hours are devoted to work for my office. Later hours focus on research and personalized writing. Then comes relaxation time – listening to music, practicing various musical instruments, reading for pleasure and generally winding down and relaxing. Exercise as well as periodic social interaction via Zoom are interspersed.
The hectic rushing around that characterized pre-COVID life has been reduced. Life is more predictable and more relaxed with a flow I now control more.
Cynthia Penrose Magazine, Liberal Ladies co-founder
My husband and I have both received our two doses of Pfizer, passed the 10-day quarantine period and are now joining lots of parents/grandparents chomping at the bit to get in the car or on a plane to hug them once again… We understand why some are already making arrangements to get out from under, despite flashing red lights from scientists about the need for caution.
We (drove) to Green Valley to participate in a three-day art fair. Masks in hand for sure, reminders to socially distance, dinners with friends on their outdoor patio, and temperatures in the 80’s.
During the shutdown, my husband read at least 30 mysteries, renewed his interest in boxing matches (on TV), and we found Netflix and Amazon Prime to be our dinner companions, grateful for the variety. I took up long walks in the mornings, resumed daily meditations and once the election was over, found life having resumed a welcome tranquility. I do hope we “open” slowly so as not to be shell-shocked with unwelcome commotion.
Barbara Moran, FH Women’s Club scholarship chair
We were fortunate not to get the virus…Some of our children and grandchildren got the virus but didn't suffer too much. We both got the vaccine without any reaction.
During the holidays we celebrated Thanksgiving with our daughter and husband and had a Zoom get-together with the rest of the family.
We stayed home at Christmas and another daughter and her children came for dinner on the 27th.
Our granddaughter got married Aug. 8 in New York with a small ceremony, which we watched on Zoom…
We are going to New York to celebrate two grandchildren's high school graduations. At least with Zoom we were able to visit family and friends.
Now that the Community Center is opening up, perhaps activities will slowly pick up.
Bonnie Schweihs, pet portrait artist
I’m saddened by the way our country has been so divided by something so critical to our survival. As for our home, since we are retired it was easy to play it safe, and thankfully we have not been infected. Now that we are vaccinated with no negative reactions, I have to hold myself back a little because I do feel so much safer and liberated! I have now scheduled all those appointments I delayed in 2020. I pray most of our country first, and then the world, will work together to beat this unseen enemy by receiving the vaccine and doing everything to prevent its …spread. The unknown future health issues after having COVID-19 should convince us to do our best to avoid infection.
Stephenie Bjorkman, Sami Fine Jewelry president/owner
Even though COVID has been a frustrating challenge, I have learned a ton about my business and how…to change at the blink of an eye.
I am lucky to have a successful business in the best town in the world, and my clients have been very understanding and have been open to curbside, by appointment only and shopping online.
Henry Leger, former Town Councilman
It has been a very long and tragic year with the loss of far too many. So far, my family has been blessed to remain healthy.
During the shutdown, my family and I have spent an inordinate amount of time at home, as have so many. The upside is that this has resulted in the completion of many overdue home improvement projects, something that I have heard from many. We have also enjoyed lots of quality family time together.
I am hopeful the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to get back to a sense of normal. Albeit, a new normal.
Barb Hansen, Four Peaks Women’s Club former president, River of Time Foundation board Hall of Fame Selection Committee
We were very fortunate during the pandemic, as we did not do a lot, but now we have both had our shots and are stretching our wings a little. My godson’s son is getting married in May, and today I made reservations to fly to Michigan. We did attend our granddaughter’s big Greek wedding and had a wonderful time but, again, we stayed socially distant and wore our masks…
It was a wonderful year, actually. Nobody better to be in lockdown with than my husband, for Fred is so easy to live with. Must admit, though, that we played a lot of cards, read a lot of books and cooked more than I ever wanted to.
Sherm Abrahamson, retired attorney
Ah yes, what a year. People have asked me to do something, and I jokingly say I have to check my calendar…What a joke that is. We have had very little on our calendar other than the events scheduled by Fountain View Village, which are many.
With the shutdown of the Community Center, the substantial time I used to spend on the speakers’ program has been replaced by nothing…
The main question that exists now is do I want to continue? The line of (speakers) seeking the job is extremely short. I had several falls during some of my outdoor walks. Seems to have slowed me down considerably. However, as we all say, this too shall pass. The main question now is when?
Mike Scharnow, Town councilman
As a local elected official, it’s been tough to see the issue become so politicized. It’s one of the most divisive issues I’ve ever witnessed. I’ve been to more than just a few contentious public meetings over the decades, but our Town Council meeting regarding a possible local mask mandate was one of the toughest meetings I’ve attended. Folks are sure fired up over this – on both sides! It’s only added to the social and political unrest found around the country these days.
John Gibson, Fountain Hills Coins
Retired but still working my coin business…While we cut back on eating dinner out, we still enjoy it and do it regularly even through the COVID...knock on wood; so far, so good.
Other than (son) Jesse getting a touch of the virus last year, with a full recovery…I was exposed too because of the sale of the house…but I tested negative. (Other son) Grant…was quarantined for two weeks and then fine again.
Allen Fossenkemper, retired director Munch & Music, OK Chorale founder
Lots of disappointment at first. Trip after trip was canceled to a total of five.
Looked at options and decided short domestic trips would be the solution. Five to 15 days: Carlsbad, Calif., 15 days; Sarasota, Fla., 10; Jerome, five; Bisbee, three; Tucson, five; St. George, Utah, and Taos, N.M., five.
Now that both shots are done, we will be traveling internationally again.
Peter Donzelli, Four Peaks Rotary
I’m sure most of us have experienced fear, trepidation, disappointment and a whole bunch of anxiety during this past year.
We learned of a new way of communicating with family, friends and business associates, which eliminated the opportunities to share expressions of personal relationships, one on one contact (really important to me) and more, but was effective in continuing family and business opportunities.
(Wife) Linda and I both had COVID, thankfully without any major symptoms. We recently had our first COVID vaccine shot and it lifted some concern...The moment after receiving it, a feeling of relief crossed my mind.
I believe I am optimistic and feel this is going to be a good year...although I believe that the lifting of some of the protocols are somewhat premature, tomorrow appears to be brighter.