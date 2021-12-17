The Fountain Hills Coalition reminds residents that a smartphone app is now available to be used for anonymous tips to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
The “P3 Tips” app replaced the former Text-A-Tip program that saw much success in and around Fountain Hills.
The P3 application-based format allows residents to take advantage of new options yet remain anonymous when reporting an incident.
Fountain Hills Coalition officials are urging residents to download the P3 app in case it is ever needed.
Users have the ability to share their name through tips provided on the app, or they may remain unidentified if desired.
The application is available on Apple and Android devices. Simply search for “P3 Tips” where you would normally download an app to your smart device.
Larry Kratzer, local Captain for MCSO, said that the set-up is simple and users are guided through the whole process, including adding MCSO as the primary law enforcement agency.
Once the application is set up, users can choose from categories before sending a tip, allowing the information to be more easily channeled to the proper authorities. There’s even a school category, allowing students to provide anonymous tips directly affecting their school campus.
Another added feature is the ability to attach photos to tips, as well as the ability to track the progress of a tip after it has been reported.
If the authorities need to get back in touch with the person sending the tip, it will also be handled through the application, anonymously. The P3 app should not be used for emergencies. In those instances, dial the proper authorities directly.