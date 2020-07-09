The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, July 13, with three items for hearing and discussion to forward a recommendation to the Town Council.
The commission will address a Planned Shopping Center Overlay Zoning District applied to the downtown Plat 208 area. This is the area bounded by Palisades, Saguaro and El Lago boulevards and La Montana Drive.
This overlay was originally adopted in 1992 to be applied to this district. However, according to staff the overlay was removed from subsequent Zoning Ordinance amendments. Staff has continued to use the provisions of the overlay, but needs to reinstate the overlay district into the Zoning Ordinance.
The commission will also consider a recommendation on a provision to allow indoor mini-storage within the C-2 Zoning District with a special use permit.
This is being considered a good option due to an increase in residential rental and office space in the downtown.
The commission will hear comment on a proposal related to accessory structures and guest houses in residential, single-family zoning districts.
This amendment came to light a few years ago to allow for kitchens in large accessory structures such as guest houses or casitas.
The commission will meet Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public. The town continues to exercise distancing and face covering requirements for public meetings.