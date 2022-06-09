The Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion regarding a special use permit (SUP) request when it meets on Monday, June 13.
The commission had asked that a number of questions be resolved before making a decision on the SUP for residential housing in a commercial zoning district at El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive.
The developer is asking to have the residential on the second floor of a proposed building on the corner lot. The first floor would have space for a commercial office, storage for tenants and possibly parking.
It was also noted that the developer was not party to a shared parking agreement with others in the property owners’ association.
There were also a couple of neighbors at the previous meeting who spoke in opposition to the request.
Also on Monday, Development Services Director John Wesley is expected to present proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regarding parking regulations.
Specifics related to those changes were not available as of press time.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.