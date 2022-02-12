When it meets on Monday, Feb. 14, the Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its deliberation regarding regulations for group homes, specifically sober living facilities, and will take up a new challenge with a review of the proposed site plan for the next phases of the Park Place development.
Development Services Director John Wesley said he wants the commission to discuss the specific regulations it wants to see related to the sober living houses. He will then prepare an ordinance amendment that can be reviewed by the commission and its recommendation sent to the Town Council to consider adoption.
Following a Town Council discussion regarding proposed changes to the Park Place development agreement on Feb. 1, developer Bart Shea withdrew his request to amend the agreement to accommodate changes he was proposing for the project.
The commission will be reviewing a site plan for the development and will make a recommendation to the council.
Due to the anticipated interest in both of these items the Town is moving the meeting venue to the Community Center to accommodate a larger group. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.