The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance related to commercial zoning districts when it meets this week on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The proposed amendment would allow indoor vehicle sales and rentals at locations within the C-1 zoning district.
Development Services Director John Wesley said in his report to the commission that staff has received a request on behalf of Vets Auto Center to make the change.
VFW Post 7507 has operated a location in the Red Rock Business Center on Monterey Drive at Shea Boulevard as a consignment, donation center for household items. Proceeds from sales were used to benefit veterans. The consignment center for household items has been closed and they are seeking to reopen to retail consignment of donated automobiles and motorcycles.
Sale of automobiles is not permitted within the C-1 zoning at this time.
“The intent of the C-1 zoning district is to be a low impact district, primarily serving the surrounding neighborhood that can integrate into a surrounding residential neighborhood,” Wesley said. “Uses allowed in this zoning district and the development standards associated with this zoning district need to be in keeping with this intent.”
Wesley also said there is a potential for additional noise with delivery of autos and test drives. He suggested the hours of operation be limited to not later than 9 p.m.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.