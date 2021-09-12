The sign ordinance is back on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission when it meets on Monday, Sept. 13.
In his report for the commission, Development Services Director John Wesley said staff kept in mind the initial decision by the council to keep the temporary signs out of the town right-of-way. He said they also continued meeting with the real estate and business groups to receive their input.
As a result, staff is proposing amended language to several sections of the ordinance. This includes the establishment of a “Town Center Pedestrian Area” where A-frame and T-frame signs would be permitted within the right-of-way. The designated area would be bounded by Palisades and Saguaro boulevards, La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains. It would extend south of the Avenue to encompass the Park Place development.
Signs would be permitted in the median with approval through a special event permit.
The changes also propose a three-foot setback from the curb or edge of pavement.
There will be a public hearing and the commission will consider a recommendation to the Town Council.
The commission is also considering a clarification to language regarding outdoor seating within the right of way for businesses within the Town Center Commercial District.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public, however, COVID protocols are in place requiring face covering in the building and limited seating for social distancing.