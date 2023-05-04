The Planning and Zoning Commission has several items on the agenda for its regular session on Monday, May 8.
The commission will consider a recommendation to the Town Council regarding a special use permit (SUP) application on the Fountain Lake Hotel at Saguaro Boulevard and Paul Nordin Parkway. The request is to allow for multi-family residential use of the property. This is to allow for the anticipated conversion of the hotel facility into condominiums. The plans call for studio and one-bedroom units.
The commission is also considering a request for a SUP on a property at the corner of Palisades Boulevard and Westby Drive. This is in an R-3 multi-family residential zoning district. The permit application asks for 16 licensed beds at a home for the aged. This site currently operates as a 10-bed assisted living.
There is also an application for a SUP to allow for residential uses on property located at the southeast corner of Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards. The request proposes a maximum of 10 dwelling units on .69 acres. The property is zoned C-C commercial and is undeveloped.
Another request before the commission is a rezone on property at 16134 Tombstone Ave. in FireRock. The request would have a parcel with dual zoning of R1-35H and OSR rezoned to a single uniform R1-35. This is single-family zoning in a residential neighborhood.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. All of these items are scheduled for public hearing and the meeting is open to the public. The Town Council is scheduled to hear and consider each of these items at its Tuesday, June 20 regular session.