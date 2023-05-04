The Planning and Zoning Commission has several items on the agenda for its regular session on Monday, May 8.

The commission will consider a recommendation to the Town Council regarding a special use permit (SUP) application on the Fountain Lake Hotel at Saguaro Boulevard and Paul Nordin Parkway. The request is to allow for multi-family residential use of the property. This is to allow for the anticipated conversion of the hotel facility into condominiums. The plans call for studio and one-bedroom units.