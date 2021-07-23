The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend the Town Council approve a special use permit to allow residential housing use for property within the downtown commercial district.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray and Commissioner Dan Kovacevic were the dissenting votes and Commissioner Susan Dempster was absent.
Gray said he has concerns that the only outdoor option for the residents would be a public access courtyard between buildings. The Plat 208 property owners are responsible for maintenance of that public area.
Commissioner Jessie Brunswig wondered whether they would be taking away commercial options with residents who would be going to Scottsdale to shop.
The applicant for the proposed project is architect Stan Connick. Connick said he was thrilled by the opportunity for this project.
“This creates a better mix than we have right now,” Connick said. “This compares to a Brownstone, a lifestyle that is very desirable.
“I believe the residential will be a benefit the existing business in the area. Whoever lives there will support the town.”
Connick’s plan calls for the renovation of four units to accommodate residential living. The site is located on the north side of Avenue of the Fountains approximately halfway between Saguaro Blvd. and Verde River Drive. Sofrita’s Restaurant occupies the space that fronts the Avenue.
Each of the four units would be remodeled to include kitchen, living room and two bedrooms. The units are about 1,000 square feet with two located on the first floor and two on the second floor above. The second-floor units are permitted to be residential by right in the downtown area specific plan. The two ground-level units require the SUP.
The units would be brought into compliance with the 2018 International Building Code, which may require modifications to the exterior of the building, Connick said. Those changes would be determined when the applicant files for a building permit.
All four of the units are vacant and reportedly have been for some time.
Senior Planner Farhad Tavassoli writes in his report to the commission that the General Plan and Downtown Area Specific Plan generally encourage mixed use with commercial on the ground floor and residential above.
“In staff’s opinion, the ground floor units behind Sofrita’s Restaurant are historically underutilized and offer poor visibility for commercial activity,” Tavassoli said. “Thus, a residential conversion could better ensure their long-term use while contributing to the overall vision of a vibrant town center.”
“The question is whether allowing four residential apartments on the property would be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of Plat 208 and the downtown area,” Tavassoli writes in his report. “Staff believes adding residential uses would add a complement to the range of retail, office and service-oriented uses in the area.”
A representative of the owner told the commission the plan is to sell the units as condominiums.